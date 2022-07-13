Discounts available for UH students

College expenses including tuition, housing, books and school shopping can add up to thousands of dollars. Despite its price, being a student at UH has its perks. Students can get discounts at various brands and places using their college ID.

Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo offers UH students free entry with their student ID. The zoo is less than 15 minutes away from campus. Take advantage of this perk with your friends.

Entertainment and shopping

Apple is a world-renowned brand, and while it doesn’t offer great regular discounts, students can get their apple tech by buying via shop for college. This will give students discounted rates for selected products used for college such as iPads and MacBooks.

Currently, Apple is offering gift cards up to $150 on iPad and MacBook purchases for college students. UH also has Apple products at the Campus Store and if you order through the store, you get a free pair of AirPods along with your student purchase.

Music can be an essential part of life, especially for college kids. Apple Music and Spotify offer students monthly subscriptions for as low as $4.99 per month. Spotify’s premium membership will also include Hulu and Showtime.

Amazon offers a six month free trial for college students, and then offers prime for half the price, $69 for the whole year.

AMC and Cinemark also offer student discounts at select theaters. AMC has some afternoon shows at a discounted price already, so if you go and buy your ticket then, you’ll save a few more bucks.

Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, offer up to 10 percent off in stores, just ask if they provide a student discount and then show your ID.

Kate Spade, H&M and Banana Republic among others offer percentages off to students.

Limited to students in the McGovern College of the Arts, students can enter the Houston Museum of the Arts with a $10 fee charge with their Cougar Card.

Houston Ballet offers students tickets for $15 if they show their student IDs while buying a ticket during student rush hour, 90 minutes before the show. Check their websites to know what shows are eligible for the offer.

Food

Restaurants such as Tarka Indian Kitchen, Lindiana’s Southern Vegan Chicken, Cupcake Kitchen Houston and EaDeaux’s Cajun Cocina all offer various student discounts upon showing your UH ID. These discounts range from tax-free food to meals up to 15 percent off.

Dunkin Donuts offers up to 10 percent off on the entire order by showing your student ID at participating locations.

This is not an all-inclusive list, these are just a few places where University students get benefits through their Cougar Cards.

There are several more places that offer student discounts and a more thorough list can be found on UH’s CoogsSave and on websites such as UniDays.

There you can find a list of brands and places that offer student discounts, and registering on that app can be beneficial.

