Side hustles for full-time college students

For many students, college life can be expensive. Whether it’s tuition, parking fees, lunch or textbooks, everything has a price and can add up throughout the semester. As a result, here is a list of side hustles to make money as a full-time college student.

Cleaning houses, house sitting, cleaning cars, mowing lawns and babysitting are classic ways to earn money as a student. You can easily make money from those chores with little time commitment and elbow grease.

If you have a car, you can use that to your advantage by renting it out to paying customers. Numerous car-sharing services like Turo or Getaround allow you to sign up and make some cash from your wheels. If you are not comfortable renting out your car, try delivering food or items in your spare time through DoorDash, GrubHub or UberEats.

On the other hand, you can take care of others’ grocery shopping with apps like Instacart, Peapod or Shipt, and put your shopping skills to good use.

Free up your closet and room by selling old clothes and accessories at a nearby thrift store or online sites like Poshmark.

If you are comfortable with animals, there are numerous pet sitter jobs available online. In addition, busy owners typically are looking for people to walk their dogs which can be a great way to earn money.

Furthermore, tutoring can be a rewarding part-time side hustle for college students. As you set out to help people succeed academically, you can commit to in-person or online sessions. Tutoring can be a very flexible job since you can set your hours and location.

Plasma is the component of your blood that carries protein and nutrients to other parts of the body. As a result, it is a crucial component for bodily function and is in high demand. Donating plasma is safe and can allow you to earn about $20 to $50 each time.

Currently, there is a market for coaching high school students on their college admissions essays. As a college student yourself, you have the necessary qualification to advise high school students.

Furthermore, college essays are the most important and time-demanding admissions components that students have to fulfill and ace to increase their chances of being accepted.

As a result, you can offer to edit their drafts and coach them throughout the process. In addition, editing essays, in general, is a high-demand job among all types of students making it a great source of money.

