5 restaurants to take your family to this weekend

Houston is known for its cultural diversity, and its cuisine reflects that. This city has everything, whether it’s casual dining at a relaxed Tex Mex restaurant or something more upscale.

The Nook Cafe and Bar combines the rustic atmosphere of a family-owned coffee shop with the high-octane energy of a nightclub. Stop by during the day for a coffee and a pastry, or come by at night and wind down with one of the Nook’s signature cocktails. While the coffee shop is the more family-friendly option, don’t be afraid to hit the rooftop with your parents and let your hair down (if you’re 21 or older, of course.)

Though The Den’s rowdy atmosphere can sometimes be a turn-off, its long-standing history as UH’s campus bar and surprisingly tasty food make it one of the best options for a quick bite. While the menu is limited mainly to bar food like chicken tenders, nachos and burgers, it’s still good enough to be enjoyed sober and makes for a good option when dealing with less adventurous eaters.

Located in the heart of Montrose, this Tex Mex restaurant checks all the boxes. Decent food at a great price, unbeatable margaritas, and a festive atmosphere make La Tapatia the go-to place for dinner and drinks for many local Houstonians.

Despite its name, The Turkey Leg Hut has a wide variety of soul-infused options sure to satisfy the pickiest of eaters. From the traditional turkey leg to pastas and Cajun bowls, this restaurant is known for packing immense flavor into every bite.

Situated on Almeda near 288, The Turkey Leg Hut is just a short drive from campus. A word of warning, however, this location is widely known across the Houston area and, as such, can occasionally have hefty wait times.

For those who may be in the market for a more traditional American experience, Cream Burger is the place to go. Located on Elgin St. just off the Gulf Freeway, this rustic burger joint is more of a shack than a restaurant. Looks can be deceiving, however, as Cream Burger has been serving the Houston area for over 50 years and is still going strong.

[email protected]